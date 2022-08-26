COVID-19 cases falling in Eau Claire and nearly everywhere else

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW/AP) - The COVID-19 community level in Eau Claire County dropped from medium to low this week. This as the World Health Organization reported Wednesday that the worldwide number of new infections dropped 9% in the past week.
While that's a good thing, local health officials say to keep the levels low you should stay up to date with vaccines and boosters, get tested if you feel sick or were exposed, and stay home when you feel sick or test positive.
The Associated Press reports the predominant COVID-19 variant worldwide is the omicron subvariant BA.5, accounting for more than 70% of sequences shared with the world’s biggest public viral database.
The number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide also dropped last week by 15%, though the WHO says they were up by more than 183% in Africa. The Associated Press reported that the number of deaths fell by nearly a third in Europe and by 15% in the Americas.