Kid Pix - December 15th

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches.
* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute and possibly the
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&