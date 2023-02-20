Light snowfall across the Chippewa Valley to start the week, but heavier snow expected midweek

 Skip to main content
...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...

.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive
this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early
Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round
one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday
afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20
inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25
inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across
east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is
expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday,
and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western
and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will
combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to
near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by an
additional 14 to 19 inches Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
For the entire storm, total accumulations will range from 18 to
24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph by Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially late Wednesday into Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the
heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet
deep.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cell
phone, and warm clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Light snowfall across the Chippewa Valley to start the week, but heavier snow expected midweek

  • Updated
Some snow today but a significant winter storm is on tap midweek

We all knew the nice and mild weather we've had as of late would come crashing down. 

Futurecast EURO.png

Several rounds of snow are expected this week, each round getting increasingly heavier. Today's event will be thanks to a clipper system tracking through the Great Lakes. Snow showers will be possible throughout the day with some rain mixing in during the afternoon. Totals will run a trace to an inch for most with 1-3" possible north of Highway 64. Highs top out in the mid 30s to low 40s with winds becoming breezy out of the west. 

A few snow showers linger tonight and we will remain dry through at least the noon hour on Tuesday with some peeks of sunshine. Winds will be gusty through the overnight hours before calming down Tuesday morning. 

Watches Warnings.png

The main event will begin Tuesday late afternoon as the next wave of snow moves in. The entire Chippewa Valley is under a WINTER STORM WATCH from 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM Thursday. 

The snow may be heavy at times Tuesday night and winds will be breezy out of the east and northeast. We should get a break for a time during the day Wednesday then the next wave of snow moves in, and this is the one that could cause the most concerns as snow rates could exceed an inch per hour and we could also be reaching near blizzard criteria as winds could gust as high as 45 mph. This will continue through the day Thursday before winds slowly calm and the snow slowly ends Thursday night. 

As far as snow totals, the round Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning should run 3-6" and the secondary round Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening is when totals of 6-12" are expected. 

Regardless of snow totals and what happens with this system, travel will likely be impacted so it's very important you stay up-to-date on the forecast and adjust any plans you have as necessary. 

We turn cold Thursday night into Friday before temperatures moderate heading into the weekend. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

