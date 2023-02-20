Light snowfall across the Chippewa Valley to start the week, but heavier snow expected midweek

We all knew the nice and mild weather we've had as of late would come crashing down.
Several rounds of snow are expected this week, each round getting increasingly heavier. Today's event will be thanks to a clipper system tracking through the Great Lakes. Snow showers will be possible throughout the day with some rain mixing in during the afternoon. Totals will run a trace to an inch for most with 1-3" possible north of Highway 64. Highs top out in the mid 30s to low 40s with winds becoming breezy out of the west.
A few snow showers linger tonight and we will remain dry through at least the noon hour on Tuesday with some peeks of sunshine. Winds will be gusty through the overnight hours before calming down Tuesday morning.
The main event will begin Tuesday late afternoon as the next wave of snow moves in. The entire Chippewa Valley is under a WINTER STORM WATCH from 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM Thursday.
The snow may be heavy at times Tuesday night and winds will be breezy out of the east and northeast. We should get a break for a time during the day Wednesday then the next wave of snow moves in, and this is the one that could cause the most concerns as snow rates could exceed an inch per hour and we could also be reaching near blizzard criteria as winds could gust as high as 45 mph. This will continue through the day Thursday before winds slowly calm and the snow slowly ends Thursday night.
As far as snow totals, the round Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning should run 3-6" and the secondary round Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening is when totals of 6-12" are expected.
Regardless of snow totals and what happens with this system, travel will likely be impacted so it's very important you stay up-to-date on the forecast and adjust any plans you have as necessary.
We turn cold Thursday night into Friday before temperatures moderate heading into the weekend.