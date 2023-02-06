Sentence handed down in Eau Claire shooting case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man was sentenced Monday for firing a rifle in a southside Eau Claire neighborhood, with some of the shots hitting homes.
Aaron J.K.L. Jones was arrested last March after police got a report that a man was walking around Boardwalk Circle, shooting a rifle. They say they found evidence that multiple rounds were fired and some had entered homes, but no one was hurt.
Monday Judge John Manydeeds sentenced Jones to seven years in prison. That sentence also includes separate cases for battery, false imprisonment and possessing meth with intent to sell it.