Watch 1 p.m.: Funeral services for fallen Cameron and Chetek officers

CAMERON, Wis. (WXOW/WQOW) - Hundreds of family, friends, and members of law enforcement come to Cameron today to pay their final respects to two fallen officers.

At Cameron High School, services are taking place for Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel and Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach. They were fatally shot during a traffic stop on April 8.

One week later, the community comes to say goodbye to Officer Scheel and Officer Breidenbach.

