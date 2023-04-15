 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Runoff from snow melt and rain will keep river flows increased.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 900 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 900 PM CDT Friday was 775.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
775.1 feet on 04/19/2019.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Watch 1 p.m.: Funeral services for fallen Cameron and Chetek officers

Barron Co Officers

Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel (right). Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach (left)

 Courtesy of the Barron County Sheriff's Office

CAMERON, Wis. (WXOW/WQOW) - Hundreds of family, friends, and members of law enforcement come to Cameron today to pay their final respects to two fallen officers. 

At Cameron High School, services are taking place for Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel and Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach. They were fatally shot during a traffic stop on April 8.

One week later, the community comes to say goodbye to Officer Scheel and Officer Breidenbach.

WQOW and WQOW.com are carrying the funeral services from the school on-air and online. You can watch in the video player above.  

We'll also have extensive coverage here on our website and on our evening newscasts.

