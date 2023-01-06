McCarthy loses 14th speaker vote

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to win the House speakership on a 14th ballot late Friday, falling short as tensions boiled over in a chaotic scene on the House floor.
McCarthy was on the cusp of becoming House speaker late Friday night as the chamber convened for a fourth historic day after he made extraordinary gains in a grueling standoff that has tested American democracy and the GOP majority's ability to govern.
Before the vote, McCarthy had flipped 15 conservative holdouts to become supporters, including the chairman of the chamber's Freedom Caucus, leaving him just a few shy of seizing the gavel for the new Congress.
The House gaveled in late in the night, giving time for last-minute negotiations and for absent Republican colleagues time to return to Washington if their votes were needed. But the chamber drew tense and still as the roll call fell short.
Even after two key Republican holdouts voted present to lower the tally he would need, it was not enough. McCarthy strode to the back of the chamber to confront Matt Gaetz, sitting with Lauren Boebert and other holdouts. Fingers were pointed, words exchanged and colleagues stared on in disbelief.