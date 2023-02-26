Menomonie house fire leaves two dead

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...ICY PRECIPITATION LIKELY LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...

.A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to
central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin late tonight
through most of Monday. The precipitation will start out as a mix
of rain and freezing rain late tonight, with the icy
precipitation most likely north of a line from Appleton to Anoka
MN to Durand WI. The precipitation will gradually mix with rain
and snow late Monday morning then change over to all snow Monday
afternoon and evening before ending. The highest ice amounts are
expected in western Wisconsin, where around one quarter inch of
ice is likely. Going westward across central Minnesota, ice
accumulations may reach one to two tenths of an inch.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for much of western Wisconsin
while a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for central Minnesota
north of a line from Appleton to Litchfield to Anoka to
Stillwater, continuing through Pierce and Pepin counties in
western Wisconsin.

At this time, freezing rain is not expected inside or south of the
Interstate 694 and 494 loop around the Twin Cities.


...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain, occasionally mixed with snow. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of
around one quarter inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Polk, St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Menomonie house fire leaves two dead

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire MGN

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - An early morning house fire on 410th Avenue in Menomonie killed two people. 

That's according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, who said they got a call of a duplex on fire just before 5:30 a.m. The caller reported there were two people inside. Family and neighbors had tried to rescue them but were unsuccessful.

Officials said when they arrived the duplex was full of smoke and they could see "some" flames. The two people who were inside were found and were "beyond help". They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and names are not released pending family notification.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you