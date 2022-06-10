 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 dead, 1 injured in Chippewa County crash

  • 0
Police lights 4

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead and another injured after a single rollover crash in Chippewa County Friday night.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle traveling on Highway 64 rolled into a swampy area. A passerby saw the vehicle and called it in. 

Authorities report a women was killed in the crash, another, believed to be a girl, was transported by helicopter to a hospital. 

Her condition is not known. 

This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for the latest. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags