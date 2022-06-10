1 dead, 1 injured in Chippewa County crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead and another injured after a single rollover crash in Chippewa County Friday night.
According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle traveling on Highway 64 rolled into a swampy area. A passerby saw the vehicle and called it in.
Authorities report a women was killed in the crash, another, believed to be a girl, was transported by helicopter to a hospital.
Her condition is not known.
