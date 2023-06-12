1 killed, another injured in Barron County UTV crash

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead and another critically injured in a UTV crash in Barron County.
According to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened on a trail just south of Cumberland around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Authorities said it appears the UTV was traveling south on the trail when it left the trail and hit a tree.
The driver of the UTV was a 53-year-old man from Comstock. He was flown to a Minnesota hospital in critical condition.
The passenger was a 48-year-old woman from Comstock. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Authorities said they believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.
The Wisconsin DNR is reconstructing the accident scene. They, along with the Barron County Sheriff's Department, are investigating.