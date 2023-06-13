100 Deadliest Days on the road: How officials want you to keep yourself and others safe

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Officials call this time of year the "100 Deadliest Days" of the year for teenage drivers.
Anthony Holstern, a driving instructor at Chippewa Valley Technical College's Emergency Services Education Center, said car crashes are a leading cause of death for people ages 16 to 25; that's especially true from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
He said two main causes of crashes are speed and following too closely. It takes the average person a second and a half to react on the road, so you should always be at least four seconds behind the car in front of you.
He said going fast and following closely is the "perfect storm" for a bad accident; add in a cell phone or a distracting passenger, and the outcome only gets worse.
"Keep your phone down, that text can wait. That's not what we want to remember you by," Helstern said. "You have to be a good driver, you have to be a good passenger, we have to make sure we're paying attention to what we're doing. These vehicles are fast, they're heavy, and they require us to control them."
He added younger drivers are especially prone to distraction. That's why it's important to be a responsible passenger, and if you're ever feeling unsafe, tell the driver you're uncomfortable or get out of the car. That's especially true when drinking, drugs, or drowsiness is involved.