100 years of Camp Manitou: Campers reflect and look ahead to the next 100

NEW AUBURN (WQOW) - Camp Manitou, the YMCA's overnight camp in Chippewa County, has been drawing campers from across the Midwest for 100 years now. They've gone out of their way this summer to celebrate its centennial.
"One hundred years only happens for an organization that the community continues to be behind," said camp director Brian Moore. He started out as a camper, then a counselor, before eventually taking the lead on Long Lake.
"I got picked up my first day of camp and told my parents I'd keep coming back every year I could," Moore said.
The camp's legacy goes back even farther than that. Moore said a 100 years ago, Camp Manitou would host 60 to 80 kids at a time.
Fast forward to summer 2023: the camp is home to nearly 2,000 kids a season.
"It makes me feel like I'm making my mark for the next 100 years of camp," said Braden Hubert, a senior camp counselor. "Seeing my impact on someone's memories of camp is just so special. The amount of times I've seen kids catch their first fish and just be overjoyed is awesome. But, also, being able to teach them something and make a learning experience out of it."
"I love that I can be myself and whenever I'm sad people cheer me up," said third-year camper Nora Lemke.
"My mom came here when she was a little kid and it's crazy because one of the cabins I was in last year I think she was in," said Lemke's cabin-mate, Maya Trunkel.
"Life's getting more and more scheduled, and kids are getting more and more into technology, that having a week where they're away from their phones, away from technology, making friends, playing games, being outside...I think every year is only getting more important," Moore said.
Reflecting on the past 100 years has staff looking ahead to the next 100, and why they think the next generation will love Camp Manitou, too.
"It might be scary, but by the end of the week, you're going to love it," Hubert said. "You're going to regret it if you don't is my advice. Camp is an amazing place."
Camp Manitou is hosting a big centennial bash on August 19. They're inviting the whole community to spend a day or even the weekend at the camp. Click here for more information.