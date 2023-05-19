13th annual Swinging for a Cure golf outing at Hickory Hills

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Friday night, Hickory Hills golf course hosted their 13th annual Swinging for a Cure fundraiser to provide funding for St. Jude and other local nonprofits.
Michelle Larson, a member of the Swinging for a Cure community, said this was their largest turn out yet, with 39 teams signing up, approximately 140 golfers participating, and 18 hole sponsors.
Larson expressed a lot of gratitude.
"There are so many generous people in the Chippewa valley. That is what is phenomenal to me because, we are not the only fundraiser out there. When I go and volunteer at different fundraisers I'll see the same people out there, giving back and wanting to participate in these charities. It's just so great," said Larson.
All proceeds at the event are donated to St. Jude and two local nonprofit groups, The Neighborhood, and Wisconsin Foster Closet.
St. Jude is a children's cancer research hospital. The Neighborhood is an organization that helps people who face financial crises. And Wisconsin Foster Closet provides clothes to kids in need.
"The funds here today are going to help us support pretty much our entire program for the year. So it is a huge deal and benefit for us," said Jessica Hansen, director of Wisconsin Foster Closet.
Hansen believes this event will benefit many lives, especially children in need.
"It absolutely takes a village to help support these kids who are going through what is arguably probably the most traumatic time of their lives. So we definitely appreciate all the support and effort from everybody," said Hansen.
Last year, around $20,000 was raised. This year, organizers said they are expected to exceed $30,000.