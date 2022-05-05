14-year-old charged with Lily Peters' murder back in court today

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The juvenile charged with the murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters is expected in court this afternoon.
The 14-year-old, who is being identified only as C.P.B., is being held on a $1 million cash bond.
Last week, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell told the judge in the case that C.P.B. told law enforcement it was his intention to rape and kill Peters from the "get-go."
The 8th grader is facing three charges: First-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm, and first-degree sexual assault of a minor under 13 resulting in great bodily harm.
Right now, it remains in adult court and if it stays there he faces up to life in prison for the homicide and sexual assault of a minor charge, plus up to 60 years for the sexual assault charge.
News 18 will be there and keep you updated on the latest developments.
Follow News 18 on all social media platforms as well as download our News 18 app.