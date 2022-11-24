15th annual Turkey Trot in Eau Claire could hit record participation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It could be one for the record books. The crowd of turkey trotters in downtown Eau Claire Thursday morning baffled race organizers.
In fact, the 15th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot had to be delayed because the lines at the packet pickup were so long. Organizers said if it doesn't match or surpass the record back in 2014, it's close. They expect that over 3,000 runners hit the pavement Thursday for the Thanksgiving race.
Organizers said it's a trend they are seeing statewide, and chalk it up to the nice weather that brought families outside.
"You couldn't be anymore thrilled or excited to see what happened here today," said Daniel Ekblad, race director. "We moved it back downtown to give people the look of Eau Claire, to get it back here because this is where it all started. And if you saw the crowd today, it was amazing, it was huge."
The start and finish line was moved to Graham Ave. just outside the YMCA. The old location was at Hobbs Ice Arena.
The race offered a time 5-mile run and an untimed 2-mile fun run and walk. There was also a dog jog for pet parents.
Ekblad said these races support the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club. He said in the 15 years of doing these Turkey Trots across the state, millions of dollars has been raised for these organizations.