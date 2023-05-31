16 pounds of pot, 2+ pounds of meth seized in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Stolen weapons, stolen vehicles and several pound of drugs were seized in a large drug bust last week in Chippewa County.
Brandon Herman was arrested after a lengthy investigation led to a search warrant being issued for his home in the Town of Lafayette.
Authorities seized over two pounds of meth, 30 grams of fentanyl, and over 16 pounds of marijuana.
According to officials the fentanyl seized is roughly 10% of last year's total fentanyl seized in Chippewa County.
Nearly $20,000 in cash, along with several stolen vehicles and weapons were also discovered.
Herman is being held on a $50,000 bond.