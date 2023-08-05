Update: 18-year-old and 12-year-old dead after Pepin County Crash

UPDATE: The identities of those involved in a head-on collision that left two dead have been released.
According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, the driver and sole occupant of the Pontiac Grand Prix has been identified as 18-year-old Ethan Whitman of Durand.
Whitman was pronounced dead on scene.
The Chevrolet Silverado was being driven by 40-year-old Steven Passon, carrying Steven's wife, 36-year-old Jessica Passon, their 12-year-old daughter Joeclynn, and their 8-year-old son, all of Waseca MN.
Joeclynn Passon was pronounced dead on scene.
Jessica Passon was treated and released from an Eau Claire hospital.
Steven Passon was transported via helicopter to an Eau Claire hospital and the 8-year-old boy was flown to a Minneapolis hospital, both with critical injuries. According to the press release, their current conditions are unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.
