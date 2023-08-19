18-year-old hit by car and killed, 16-year-old driver suspected after "underage alcohol party"

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - An 18-year-old woman was killed in the Town of Sand Lake after she was hit by a car at a snowmobile trail, according to Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek.
In a press release, Sheriff Mrotek said officials were dispatched to Snowmobile Trail 31 just before 7 a.m. for a report of a person struck by a vehicle. They found the victim hurt, and she succumbed to her injuries on an ambulance ride to a hospital.
Officials said investigation and reports from people that were at the scene indicated a 16-year-old driving a truck hit the victim, running her over, and then fled the scene. He was later taken into custody in Washburn County.
Officials said the location of the incident was "the site of an underage alcohol party".
Names have not been released pending family notification.