18-year-old hit by car and killed, 16-year-old driver suspected after "underage alcohol party"

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions over multiple days. For the
Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values up to 111 expected.
For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 97 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota, and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to
10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM
Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it. Overnight temperatures will only drop to
the lower to middle 70s, providing little relief from the
effects of the heat during the nighttime periods. The extreme
heat may also lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

18-year-old hit by car and killed, 16-year-old driver suspected after "underage alcohol party"

  • Updated
18-year-old hit by car and killed, 16-year-old driver suspected after "underage alcohol party"

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - An 18-year-old woman was killed in the Town of Sand Lake after she was hit by a car at a snowmobile trail, according to Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek.

In a press release, Sheriff Mrotek said officials were dispatched to Snowmobile Trail 31 just before 7 a.m. for a report of a person struck by a vehicle. They found the victim hurt, and she succumbed to her injuries on an ambulance ride to a hospital.

Officials said investigation and reports from people that were at the scene indicated a 16-year-old driving a truck hit the victim, running her over, and then fled the scene. He was later taken into custody in Washburn County.

Officials said the location of the incident was "the site of an underage alcohol party". 

Names have not been released pending family notification.

