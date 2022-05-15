2 children hurt in Pepin County ATV crash

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - Two children were hurt in an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Mondovi.
The crash happened on a private property on Albany KK Street. According to a press release, the Pepin County Sheriff's Office received the call just after noon.
Officials said preliminary investigation indicates a three-year-old boy was operating the ATV and was being helped by a nine-year-old girl, when the two lost control and hit a tree. They were both ejected and were both wearing helmets.
One child with critical injuries was airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester by a Mayo One Medical Helicopter. The other was transported in an ambulance to an Eau Claire hospital.
The Pepin County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Mondovi Fire Department, Mondovi Ambulance, and Eau Claire Fire and Ambulance.
Officials said names will not be released as the victims are both children. Their current conditions are unknown.