2 dead in Barron County shooting; man was recently charged with domestic abuse

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Two people are dead and a teen is unharmed after a shooting at a home just north of New Auburn.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said they received a 911 call at 6:47 p.m. on Sunday for two people who were possibly deceased.
Fitzgerald said Jeremy Wittrock, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene for what "appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound." Beth Parker, 37, died at an area hospital due to a gunshot wound. Fitzgerald said a 15-year-old who was home at the time was not harmed.
Wittrock was not supposed to have contact with Parker per a pending domestic abuse charge filed two weeks ago. Fitzgerald said that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
The Barron County Medical Examiner Office is conducting autopsies with the assistance of the Midwest Medical Examiner Office. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation with the assistance of the WI State Patrol Reconstruction Team.