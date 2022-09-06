 Skip to main content
2 dead in Pierce County plane crash

Plane Crash

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - Two people were killed after a plane crashed in Pierce County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. west of the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35.  Authorities report the plane, a 2012 Glasair Super II SFT, left an airport in Rochester, MN, just after noon for a training flight to the airport in Bay City, WI. 

Two people were killed as a result of the crash.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Board to arrive and investigate the crash. 

