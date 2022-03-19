2 deputies fall through ice rescuing snowmobiler in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Early Saturday, two deputies with the Barron County Sheriff's Department fell through ice while rescuing a snowmobiler who had also fallen through the ice on Prairie Lake in Barron County.
According to a press release, the Barron County Sheriff's Department got the call at 12:05 a.m.
When deputies arrived, they made their way onto the ice to locate the man who had fallen in the water. While attempting a rescue, officials said the ice gave way and two deputies went in the water. One deputy held onto the snowmobiler to help him stay afloat.
Officials said they were brought out of the water by the Chetek and Cameron Fire Departments along with several citizens.
One deputy and the snowmobiler were transported to the hospital for treatment, while the other deputy had suffered a minor injury but was able to stay on the scene to assist.
According to the press release, the snowmobiler remains in the hospital, in stable but serious condition. The deputy was released Saturday morning.
Mayo and Chetek Ambulance also responded to the scene.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the deputies will be commended for risking their lives, without hesitation, to save someone else.