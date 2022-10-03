2 injured after vehicle collides with train in Barron County

BARRON (WQOW) - Two people were injured following a train versus vehicle crash in Barron County Monday afternoon.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transposition, the crash happened on 23rd Street north of US 8 near Cameron. Just before Noon, it was reported that a vehicle, with two occupants, was southbound on 23rd Street while a train was approaching the road. The vehicle collided with the train, overturning onto its roof and landing in the ditch.
A trooper on scene reported the driver of the vehicle was showing signs of impairment. The driver, identified as Leighton Richard Givens, of Sorona, was charged with OWI while causing injury. The crash remains under investigation.