2 New Richmond men dead in separate crashes this week

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) – Two people are dead in separate crashes this week in St. Croix County.
On August 3, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office reports a person driving a Ford Transit van crossed the center line on County Road T in the Hammond Township.
The driver struck a man on a motorcycle, identified as Steven J. Olson, 69, of New Richmond. Officials said Olson was pronounced dead on the scene.
On August 4, first responders were sent to a single-vehicle crash on Old Mill Road in the Star Prairie Township. There, they found the driver of a Yamaha YW125 scooter on the road with critical injuries. The driver was identified as Gordon W. Thompson, 43 of New Richmond. Officials said he was pronounced deceased after unsuccessful lifesaving measures.
Neither of the men were wearing helmets, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.