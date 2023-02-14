2 Prescott teens killed, others hurt in Minnesota crash

ST. PAUL (WQOW) - Two western Wisconsin teens are dead and two others were hospitalized after a crash late Friday night in St. Paul.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a car driven by a 16-year-old Prescott boy was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left Highway 61, also called Highway 10. The car rolled, went airborne, then hit some trees.
Cadence Allen and Aiden Nelson, both 17 and both from Prescott, were killed. Officials said they were not wearing seatbelts. The driver and another Prescott teen, who were buckled up, were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.