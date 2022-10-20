2 Rice Lake teens hurt in Barron County crash

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Two teens are hurt after a crash Wednesday night near the town of Dallas.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, the initial investigation shows the 18-year-old driver went off the road on County Road U and landed upside down in the roadway.
He and the 18-year-old passenger, both from Rice Lake, were flown to area hospitals with "serious but non-life threatening injuries," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a press release.
Fitzgerald said alcohol "appears to be a factor in this crash" and reports will be forwarded to the Barron County DA's office for possible charges.