 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Rice Lake teens hurt in Barron County crash

  • Updated
  • 0

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Two teens are hurt after a crash Wednesday night near the town of Dallas.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, the initial investigation shows the 18-year-old driver went off the road on County Road U and landed upside down in the roadway.

He and the 18-year-old passenger, both from Rice Lake, were flown to area hospitals with "serious but non-life threatening injuries," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a press release. 

Fitzgerald said alcohol "appears to be a factor in this crash" and reports will be forwarded to the Barron County DA's office for possible charges. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you