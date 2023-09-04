2 swimmers drown in Burnett County lake

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - Two swimmers drowned on Friday in Lipsett Lake, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said on September 1 at around 5 p.m., the Burnett County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls about two missing swimmers on Lipsett Lake in the town of Rusk.
18-year-olds Grace Rhine and Kyree Shaw, each out of Blaine, Minnesota were located in 15-20 feet of water. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and both were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office.
A third individual was transported to an area hospital and was later released. Officials did not give this person's name.
The press release says that strong wind and choppy waters are believed to have been contributing to the drownings. This case remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.