2 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after being found unconscious in welfare check

LAKELAND, Minn. (WQOW) - Two people are being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after being found unconscious in their home Monday morning.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to the Lakeland home for a welfare check. The home had been without power, and deputies saw a gas-powered generator running in the garage near a screen door.
When they got inside, deputies found a 71-year-old man and 69-year-old woman unconscious, and there was an empty propane heater in the living room.
Officials said that deputies were able to carry the two people outside, and they were taken to a hospital. Officials did not know what their current condition is. One of the deputies was also treated on the scene for carbon monoxide exposure.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can make someone sick and can cause death when a person inhales a large amount of it.
Officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said this incident serves as a reminder to keep generators, propane heaters, and other gas-powered warming devises outdoors or in a well-ventilated area, away from windows, doors and vents. They also recommend you have working carbon monoxide detectors in your home.