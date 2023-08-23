2023 Republican Presidential Debate held in Milwaukee Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - Wednesday night, eight candidates hopeful to reach the White House took the stage in Milwaukee for the first 2023 Republican Presidential debate.
GOP presidential candidates slugged it out with one another other trying to stand out and make their case for your vote.
A few talking points Wednesday night included climate change, abortion, law enforcement, mental health and more.
Debate heated up at times, including one moment between former Vice President Mike Pence and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamay.
"Unlock American energy. Drill, frack, burn coal and embrace nuclear. Put people back to work by no longer paying them more to stay at home," said Vivek Ramaswamay.
"Joe Biden has weakend this country at home and abroad. Now is not the time for on-the-job training. We don't need to bring in a rookie. We don't need to bring in people without experience," said Mike Pence.
Front runner and former president Donald Trump did not attend the debate, but he was still a key talking point.
Candidates had the opportunity to speak about Trump, some supporting him more than others.
Candidate Chris Christie said someone has to stop normalizing Trump's conduct, referring to the dozens of criminal charges Trump is facing.
Although Trump was not there to defend himself a Political Science Professor at UW-Stout believes his lack of attendance at the debate may not have an impact on him at all.
"Given the amount of media attention he's garnering through Truth Social, twitter and other social media networks... along with what's been happening in the news. I mean his presence and voice is there," said Kim Zagorski.
The next Republican President Candidate debate is set for September 27th.