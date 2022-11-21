2023 Silver Mine Invitational canceled, ski slope not safe

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire's very own Silver Mine Ski Invitational will not be hitting the slopes this coming January.
The two-day event was canceled after an inspection determined the ski-slope to be unsafe for jumpers. Dan Mattoon, tournament director, said they are looking for long-term solutions to fix the tower and continue their winter tradition, which would have been in its 137th year.
Mattoon said this is tough and sad for the Flying Eagles Ski Club. Not only will the ski club lose out on funds, but the Chippewa Valley will take a big hit economically. Visit Eau Claire has told News 18 in the past this event has generated over $100,000 annually.
Mattoon said their goal is to have the invitational back next year, but it will take a lot of fundraising efforts. Meanwhile, the club is looking to focus their efforts on teaching youth jumpers at Mt. Washington. Mattoon said don't worry, they are not going anywhere and will continue to host events in the Chippewa Valley even if they can't use the Silver Mine ski jump.