 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

20th annual Oktoberfest kicks off Friday, continues Saturday

  • 0
Oktoberfest

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Oktoberfest kicked off Friday in Chippewa Falls, marking 20 years of celebrating German food, music and beer.

The two-day event is happening at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. There's a lot to do this year. Saturday you can take part in a sauerkraut eating contest. There's also a keg rolling contest. Organizers said attendance is expected to be around 10,000 for the weekend. The festival runs until 11 p.m. Friday. However, it's back Saturday.

You can learn more about the event here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you