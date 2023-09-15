20th annual Oktoberfest kicks off Friday, continues Saturday

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Oktoberfest kicked off Friday in Chippewa Falls, marking 20 years of celebrating German food, music and beer.
The two-day event is happening at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. There's a lot to do this year. Saturday you can take part in a sauerkraut eating contest. There's also a keg rolling contest. Organizers said attendance is expected to be around 10,000 for the weekend. The festival runs until 11 p.m. Friday. However, it's back Saturday.
