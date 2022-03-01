3 injured in early morning Jackson County crash

(WQOW) - Three people are seriously injured after a crash on I-94 in Jackson County early Tuesday morning.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol at 2:38 a.m. on March 1 a vehicle traveling westbound on 94 lost control and overturned across both lanes. After the initial crash, a westbound approaching SUV struck the overturned vehicle.
All three opponents were transported by helicopter from the scene to the hospital.
It took crews almost four hours to clear the lanes and reopen for traffic.