3M will stop making hazardous 'forever chemicals' starting in 2025

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold
air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming
very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-
threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below
to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be
adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for western
and southwestern Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday
morning. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for central and south
central Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

3M will stop making hazardous 'forever chemicals' starting in 2025

  • Updated
  • 0
3M will stop making hazardous 'forever chemicals' starting in 2025

3M, the conglomerate behind Post-It notes and Scotch tape, will stop making controversial per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) by the end of 2025.

 Adobe Stock

3M, the conglomerate behind Post-It notes and Scotch tape, will stop making controversial per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) by the end of 2025.

The chemicals, commonly known as "forever chemicals," are found in hundreds of household items and used to make coatings and products that can repel water, grease, heat and oil. The most recent science suggests that these chemicals are much more hazardous to human health than scientists had initially thought and probably more dangerous at levels thousands of times lower than previously believed.

In a statement Tuesday, 3M said its decision is "based on careful consideration and a thorough evaluation of the evolving external landscape," acknowledging that regulations are cracking down on the chemicals.

For example, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a proposal earlier this year to label "forever chemicals" as hazardous substances. California also announced a lawsuit recently to recoup the clean-up costs from PFAS.

"While PFAS can be safely made and used, we also see an opportunity to lead in a rapidly evolving external regulatory and business landscape to make the greatest impact for those we serve," said 3M CEO Mike Roman in a statement. "This action is another example of how we are positioning 3M for continued sustainable growth by optimizing our portfolio, innovating for our customers, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

The company expects to take a financial hit of about $1.3 billion to $2.3 billion over the next few years because of the PFAS discontinuation. Yet 3M said PFAS represents a "small portion" of its revenue.

Over the past decade, chemical manufacturers have voluntarily stopped producing two of the most commonly used forever chemicals, including PFOS and PFOA.

At the federal level, the US Food and Drug Administration phased out the use of certain PFAS chemicals in 2016. The FDA and manufacturers agreed in 2020 to phase out some PFAS chemicals from food packaging and other items that came into contact with food. However, FDA monitoring of the environment showed that the chemicals tend to linger.

-- CNN's Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.