4 dogs killed in Jackson County house fire

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - Four dogs were killed in a house fire in Jackson County Thursday morning.
The incident happened just after 11:00 a.m. in the township of Northfield. Hixton Fire & Rescue received a report of a structure fire on Winger Rd. On scene, firefighters found a two-story home engulfed in flames.
The home is a total loss. Fire officials said winds cause the fire to spread rapidly. Nobody was home at the time and there were no human injuries. However, again, Hixton Fire & Rescue report four dogs were killed.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Photos courtesy of Hixton Fire & Rescue