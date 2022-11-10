47 years after sinking of Edmund Fitzgerald, beacon still lit in its memory

TWO HARBORS, Minn. (WQOW) - It's been 47 years since the Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior, killing 29 crew members on board after it took off from Superior, Wisconsin.
The Split Rock Lighthouse is usually dark, but it is light up Thursday night to commemorate those lives lost on the ship and other vessels lost on the great lakes.
The lighthouse recognizes the anniversary every year on November 10. The site manager Hayes Scriven said there are many things going on that lead up to the lighting of the beacon.
"We'll do a muster of a last watch, where we read a list of all the crew members who perished and have a bell toll to accompany with it. And then we turn on the beacon at the end of the night," Scriven said. "Throughout the day we have special tours and a movie that's all dedicated to the Fitzgerald as well. But yeah, the big draw for everybody is the ceremony and the beacon lighting that'll happen afterwards."
Scriven says since the sinking, the years have brought new technology and ways to keep people safe as they set sail on the mighty Lake Superior.