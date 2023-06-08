 Skip to main content
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Someone in the Chippewa Valey is going to have a little more spending money in their wallet. 

The Wisconsin Lottery announced a $50,000 ticket was sold in Altoona on Wednesday June 7. Specifically at the Mega Holiday on North Hillcrest Parkway. 

The lucky winner matched four of the five numbers, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers are: 16-21-29-53-66 (2). 

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize 

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1 in 913,130. 

