54-year-old woman identified in Ladysmith fatal house fire

LADYSMITH (WQOW) - No foul play was involved in the death of a woman in a house fire last week in Ladysmith.
It happened Friday afternoon when a passerby reported a house fire on the 500 block of East Sixth Street South.
Ladysmith police chief Kevin Julien told News 18 the victim was Shawn Hopkins. She was 54 years old.
According to Ladysmith Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs, the autopsy showed she died of smoke inhalation.
The home was a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and Rusk County Sheriff's Office.