54-year-old woman identified in Ladysmith fatal house fire

Weather Alert

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY... .Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will occur this afternoon through tonight, moving from west to east. Accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals along a west to east axis from west central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms for many location. The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for many counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to around 45 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 16 to 21 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&