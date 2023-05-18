6 months after drive-by shooting, law enforcement continues search for suspect

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help after a drive-by shooting remains unsolved more than six months later.
It happened on November 6 last year around 7:30 p.m. A person fired multiple shots at a home near Granton while traveling east on Granton Road in a vehicle.
The suspect then went into Wood County on MacArthur Drive and fired more shots into fields and nearby homes. Where it went from there is unknown.
If you have any information that could help identify the suspect, you're asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office tip line at 888-847-2576 or Clark County Crime Stoppers at 877-341-2416.