975,000 child ID kits to be distributed to Wisconsin families

(WQOW) - You can expect to have a new tool to help protect your child if they ever were to go missing.
Attorney General Josh Kaul has announced the distribution of 975,000 national child IID kits across Wisconsin.
According to the state Department of Justice, more than 800,000 children go missing in the United States each year.
Child ID kits allow parents to safeguard their children’s vital information and give it to law enforcement if an abduction occurs. The DOJ will work to distribute the kits across nearly a million public and private school students. Families should expect to receive the kits soon.
"In all likelihood, law enforcement will never need to access your child's information, but heaven forbid that we do, the kit will be a tremendous asset in finding your child as quickly as we possibly can," said Brian Barkow with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office
The kits are being distributed as part of a partnership with the Green Bay Packers, Alliant Energy, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the national child ID program.
That program was established in 1997 and to date, over 70 million kits have been distributed across the U.S.