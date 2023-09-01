"A direct hit in Ladysmith," City remembers 2002 tornado

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - 21 years ago on Labor Day, a vicious tornado made its way through downtown Ladysmith, causing around $25 million in damage.
September 2nd, 2002 started like most Labor Days.
"Actually, I was at home with my wife and kids at the time, and I live about three quarters of a mile south of Ladysmith on County J, and we were actually getting ready to have a cookout at that time," said Kyle Gibbs, the current fire chief of the Ladysmith Fire Department. Gibbs was a firefighter at the time.
"I was actually about four miles from here, getting ready for football practice on Labor Day," said James Stewart, a former coach and a lifelong resident of Ladysmith. "We had a game on Tuesday."
"I was 14 at the time, about to start my freshman year of high school," said Alan Christianson, the current City Administrator for Ladysmith.
But then, disaster struck the downtown area of Ladysmith.
"So I turned on the radio, and it says it's a direct hit in Ladysmith," said David Smith, the retired Pastor of the Ladysmith Baptist Church.
"At around that 5 o'clock time frame, it came over my pager that we had a tornado and that our fire hall had been struck around that time," said Gibbs.
After the tornado hit, people slowly came back into town to see the damage.
"I left my house to go into town for the fire department," said Gibbs. "You really couldn't see any damage until I got probably about two, three blocks from Highway 8."
"It was disastrous trying to get back into town, wondering if your family's ok," said Stewart.
"The downtown kinda looked like what you see in World War II movies, for war zones," said Christianson.
"I went down to see what the church was like, and one of the men at the church says, 'Pastor, it's gone!'" said Smith. "Our whole building was out there in the parking lot."
In the years that followed, thanks to reconstruction and volunteer cleanup efforts, downtown Ladysmith was standing again.
"The houses that have been damaged have been repaired, so you don't really see the extent," said Gibbs.
"It was good to see just how the community came together," said Christianson.
Officials say after the tornado left Ladysmith, it continued eastward and ended near Highway 73 between Ingram and Lawrence.
While nobody was killed during this natural disaster, there were 27 reported injuries.