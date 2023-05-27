"A Face For Every Name" exhibit honoring Wisconsin's Vietnam veterans stops in Bloomer

BLOOMER (WQOW) - A traveling exhibit with pictures of every soldier from Wisconsin who died in the Vietnam War has stopped in Bloomer this Memorial Day weekend.
"It shows all 1,161 veterans from Wisconsin that died in the Vietnam war," said Thomas Vodacek, a legionnaire at Bloomer's American Legion Post 295.
A Face for Every Name is a rotating exhibit traveling the state showing a face for every soldier from Wisconsin whose name is on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
"We have 22 members on the wall that are from Chippewa county," Vodacek said. "One of them, William B. Liberski, is the namesake of the AMVETS post in Bloomer."
The wall also shows four soldiers from Eau Claire County, and eight soldiers from Dunn County. Additionally, four soldiers from Barron County, 11 soldiers from Clark County, four from Jackson County, nine from Rusk County, eight from Trempealeau County, and a single soldier from Buffalo County and Pepin County.
"I think it's important to have this exhibit," said Martin Treptoe, a legion member at Bloomer's American Legion Post 295. "It's much more personal than the Vietnam wall display that they take around the country because this one really hits it home here for the people in Wisconsin here."
This exhibit has the unique ability to bring the families of those whose faces are on the wall right to them.
"Not everybody can afford to jump on an airplane and fly to Washington, D.C. to see the Vietnam Memorial out there, so maybe it's a good thing that we have this so we can bring a little bit of this home right to the people here in Wisconsin," Treptoe said.
He said it's also a way for some people to get closure over the loss of loved ones, along with having a special meaning for veterans who served in Vietnam and came back.
"Some wounds last a lifetime, and sometimes just by seeing a picture, a name, something like that, can help get people past it," Treptoe said.
"The wall does have a special meaning to me because I did serve 18 months over there as a medic," Treptoe said. "To me it just feels really the right thing to do is to remember these guys."
The wall will be open on Sunday from 2 p. m. to 6 p. m. and on Memorial Day from 12:30 p. m. to 4:30 p. m. at the Veterans Memorial Clubhouse in Bloomer.