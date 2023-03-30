A train carrying highly flammable ethanol derails in Minnesota, sparking an hourslong fire. Now 4 more cars with ethanol could spill

Weather Alert

...COMPLEX PROLONGED WINTER STORM TO BRING MULTIPLE PRECIPITATION TYPES AND ASSOCIATED IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA THROUGH WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT... .A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will lift north this afternoon as snow but will transition to wintry mix with freezing rain for much of western and central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin late this afternoon through tonight. A light icing to a tenth of an inch of ice accretion is likely mainly north of a line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. Locally higher amounts, up to two tenths, are possible in east-central MN. The precipitation will then gradually change over to snow Friday afternoon and evening, with snow heavy at times Friday night. Snowfall amounts may range as high as 5 to 9 inches in far western MN and in western WI, with snowfall totals of 4 to 8 inches in MN. In addition, strong winds will develop Friday afternoon which will persist through Friday night, potentially producing blizzard conditions over much of western MN and possibly into eastern MN. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and central MN into northwest WI for the freezing rain potential. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coverage area north of Interstate 90 for the combination of heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions. Stay tuned to the National Weather Service for the latest forecasts and updates on this complex winter storm. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&