AAA running "Tow to Go" program through News Year's

(WQOW) - AAA is working to prevent drunk drivers through New Years Day.
The company's "tow to go" program is running through 6 a.m. Monday, January 2. The program provides transportation for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicle.
How it works? When someone calls Tow to Go, AAA will dispatch a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, but AAA is asking that it be used as a last resort.
"AAA expects to be extremely busy, responding to about 899,000 calls from stranded motorists so please, make Tow to Go your last resort," said Mark Jenkins with AAA. "Find a safe ride, call a friend, have a designated driver, or use a ridesharing app. But ultimately, if you're in a tough situation and you're tempted to drive impaired, don't do it. Call AAA and we'll make sure you have a safe ride."
AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for nearly 25 years. During that time, they have prevented more than 25,000 impaired individuals from drunk driving.