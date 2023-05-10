Advocacy group rallies for BadgerCare support after proposal was removed from budget

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wisconsin residents may not see their BadgerCare benefits expanding and one advocacy group is trying to change that.
Citizen Action held a press conference Wednesday in Eau Claire supporting a proposed budget item that was recently removed. Lawmakers rejected Medicaid expansions to BadgerCare.
If the item was back in the budget, advocates say more people would be covered. The Republican-controlled Wisconsin legislature rejected the proposal on May 2.
If the decision stands -- Wisconsin will remain one of only ten states that has not accepted federal Medicaid expansion dollars.
"A lot of people are turning down hours... Childcare workers...homecare workers to stay in poverty, keep their healthcare at a time when people need desperately homecare workers and childcare workers," said Citizen Action Executive Director Robert Kraig.
According to the state expansion would result in about 90,000 low-income individuals becoming eligible. The Wisconsin Department of Health website states 1.1 million people are covered by BadgerCare in Wisconsin including nearly 32,000 people covered in Eau Claire county.