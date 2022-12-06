 Skip to main content
After dog goes through X-ray at Dane Co. Regional Airport, TSA shares travel reminders

Shannon Hoyt

MADISON (WKOW) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) provided reminders Tuesday about how to safely travel with pets after an incident at the Dane County Regional Airport. 

According to a tweet from the agency, a small dog was "accidentally sent through the X-ray" at the airport. The dog appears to be inside a backpack. 

The TSA urged passengers to notify your airline when traveling with a pet and know their rules. They say when you get to a security checkpoint, remove the pet but keep everything else inside the carrier. That goes through the machine, while your pet passes the metal detector with you.

 
While the rules of flying with your pet are determined by each airline, TSA does have some traveling advice, as shared by the pet's perspective. 

