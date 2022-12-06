After dog goes through X-ray at Dane Co. Regional Airport, TSA shares travel reminders

MADISON (WKOW) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) provided reminders Tuesday about how to safely travel with pets after an incident at the Dane County Regional Airport.
According to a tweet from the agency, a small dog was "accidentally sent through the X-ray" at the airport. The dog appears to be inside a backpack.
The TSA urged passengers to notify your airline when traveling with a pet and know their rules. They say when you get to a security checkpoint, remove the pet but keep everything else inside the carrier. That goes through the machine, while your pet passes the metal detector with you.
The TSA posted a video meant to provide an example of what going through security with a pet should look like.
While the rules of flying with your pet are determined by each airline, TSA does have some traveling advice, as shared by the pet's perspective.