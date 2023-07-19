Agronomy Field Day Calls for Updates Trials and Evaluations of Crops

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Area farmers learned how they can better manage their crops at an 'Agronomy Field Day' on Wednesday.
The UW Extension offices of Chippewa, Dunn, and Eau Claire held the field day at the Chippewa County farm plots.
Chippewa County has provided land for farm research and trials for the past several years.
Professionals can analyze the research and get data that farmers can use down the road for different cover crops.
They are currently in the process of six different trials, including the effect of crops on corn yield.
A crops and sales educator Jerry Clark says the purpose of the field day was for different agricultural agencies to provide each other updates on what they're seeing.
"If we can learn some things here that farmers are either doing or validate what they're doing, or look at it from a profitability standpoint," he said. "That we had better luck with this crop as a cover crop than with this one from an overall production standpoint. "
A demonstration on growing dryland rice was also part of the program.
Clark said they plan to meet again in the fall.