'Alice in Elderland' coming to the The Heyde Center this weekend

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Women in Theater (ecWIT) is returning to the stage this weekend at The Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls with "Alice in Elderland," an original play written by playwright, Debbie Brown.
Aging positively and gracefully is the message of a poignant, hilarious locally-produced reading that has received rave reviews. A 60-minute exploration of the delights and dilemmas of aging, Alice in Elderland features everyone’s favorite “Wonderland” characters humorously offering advice to the beloved Alice as she enters her golden years.
Audiences consistently report the play touches their hearts while tickling their funny bones. Alice in Elderland is an original production of ecWIT, a troupe that presents dramatic readings of literature, plays and poetry.
Additional information about upcoming shows can be found at ecwit.weebly.com.