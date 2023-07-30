All-terrain outdoor wheelchairs now available for free use in Barron County

CHETEK (WQOW)- A new program in Barron County is making the outdoors more accessible.
"It's outdoor access for all, that's what this is all about," said Tim Chaussee, board chairman of the Blue Hills Sportsmen's Club.
The sportsmen's club is partnering with Access Ability Wisconsin to provide all-terrain outdoor wheelchairs.
"They can be used for either hunting, fishing, any outdoor activity, whether it be a nature walk, a family get-together at an outdoor venue," Chaussee said.
The club has two of the outdoor wheelchairs available for use and can accommodate people with mobility challenges who want to go out in the outdoors.
"For somebody that has been an outdoors person and gets crippled or hurt in an accident, or broken back, broken legs, whatever the case might be, it gives them the ability to get out there and enjoy themselves again," former club president Chuck Harrison said.
The chairs are available now and Chaussee said some people have already taken advantage.
"We had four different people use the chair at the Barron County Fair," Chaussee said. "They used it for the day and they were able to do things that they weren't going to come to the fair for until their family members found out we had these chairs available."
Lloyd Fredrickson, a resident of Cameron, said, "I think it's a great thing for the people that have a hard time getting around that wouldn't be able to enjoy the outdoors."
Fredrickson uses canes to walk and said the chairs help with moving around outside.
"It's times when you can be able to bring things with you that you ordinarily can't do," he said. "I walk with two canes so being able to get around and have your equipment with you is important."
The chairs are free to reserve for anyone with mobility challenges of all ages in Barron County.
"This is just a fantastic service provided by Access Ability Wisconsin, and we're just happy to be part of that experience," Chaussee said.
Click here for more information about how to reserve one of the chairs.
There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the outdoor wheelchairs at the Blue Hills Sportsmen's Club on Aug. 26.