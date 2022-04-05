Allergists offering tips to keep allergies at ease

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tree pollen season is in full swing and allergists are giving a few tips on how to keep your symptoms at ease.
If you haven't seen your usual symptoms yet, Dr. Dylan Timberlake, an Allergists at Prevea recommended taking your allergy meds sooner to help prevent future symptoms.
Other ways to keep symptoms at ease include keeping your grass cut short, keeping your windows closed and using air conditioning and changing clothes and taking a shower after being outdoors.
Pollen counts are typically highest in the mornings so if you can, avoid outdoor activities until later in the day.
Dr. Timberlake said allergy seasons are actually getting worse in recent years.
"As allergists we have been seeing allergy seasons getting worse every single year over the last, quite a few years. We're seeing that with increasing pollen counts and also allergy seasons are getting even longer with some of the climate change that we're seeing," said Dr. Timberlake.
Dr. Timberlake added going to your allergist can help if symptoms become severe and they can discuss additional medication if needed.