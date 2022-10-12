Alma Hotel temporarily closed following fire

ALMA (WQOW) - The Alma Hotel has been damaged following a fire, but officials with the restaurant say they are thankful to the fire crews who came to help.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about the fire around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The restaurant was reported to have black smoke coming from the building, with crews finding the source of the fire in the kitchen behind the stove. Sheriff's office officials said in a press release they are still investigating what caused the fire.
In a Facebook post, the Alma Hotel - Restaurant & Bar said thank you to the eight fire departments that assisted in extinguishing the flames. They added that they are temporarily closed as they clean up.