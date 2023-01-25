Alma woman charged for fatal crash with motorcycle on Wabasha Bridge

BUFALLO COUNTY (WQOW) - Charges were filed this week against an Alma woman nearly eight months after a head-on crash killed a Minnesota man.
Jacqueline M. Britt is charged with homicide by vehicle under the use of a controlled substance. The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison if convicted.
According to documents filed with the charges, Britt was driving a midsize car over the Wabasha bridge on Highway 25 last May. Witnesses say she crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic, hitting a motorcycle head-on. The driver of that vehicle died.
When interviewed by police after the crash, Britt told police she thought she was driving on the Winona bridge, which is a two-lane divided bridge. She moved into the left lane on purpose because that is the lane she would have needed to be in if on the Winona bridge.
She said by the time she realized traffic was coming in a different direction, it was "too late when he was in front of me."
Britt denied any drug use in the day leading up to the crash. However, methamphetamine was found in her blood.
Britt is due in court in March for an initial appearance.